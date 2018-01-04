CAPE TOWN - The South African Department of Labour released the minimum wage for nannies and domestic workers for the period starting January, 1 to November 30, 2018.

When calculating the minimum wage for your domestic and nanny, you have to consider whether the nanny/domestic works full time or part time and whether you live in a big metro or small town.

Minimum wages for domestic workers who work more than 27 up to 45 ordinary hours per week should earn a salary based on the data below.

According to Bernard Reisner from Cape Labour & Industrial Consultants, the 2018 minimum wages are as follows:

Area A: Major metropolitan areas:

Hourly rate : R13.05

Weekly rate: R587.40

Monthly rate: R2 545.22

Areas outside the metropolitan:

Hourly rate : R11.89

Weekly rate: R534.91

Monthly rate: R2 317.75

Weekly and monthly rates are indicative for employees working a maximum of 45 ordinary hours per week.

READ: Domestic workers to meet with officials on minimum wage

Minimum wages for domestic workers who work 27 ordinary hours per week or less:

Area A: Major metropolitan areas:

Hourly rate: R15.28

Weekly rate: R412.60

Monthly rate: R1 787.80

Areas outside the metropolitan:

Hourly rate: R14.03

Weekly rate: R378.83

Monthly rate: R1 641.48

Weekly and monthly rates are indicative for employees working a maximum of 27 ordinary hours per week.

Area A major metropolitans include:

B: Bergrivier Local Municipality, Breederivier Local Municipality, Buffalo City Local Municipality

C: Cape Agulhas Local Municipality, Cederberg Local Municipality, City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

D: Drakenstein Local Municipality

E: Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Emalahleni Local Municipality, Emfuleni Local Municipality, Ethekwini Metropolitan Unicity

G: Gamagara Local Municipality, George Local Municipality

H: Hibiscus Coast Local Municipality

K: Karoo Hoogland Local Municipality, Kgatelopele Local Municipality, Khara Hais Local Municipality, Knysna Local Municipality, Kungwini Local Municipality, Kouga Local Municipality

L: Langeberg Local Municipality, Lesedi Local Municipality

M: Makana Local Municipality, Mangaung Local Municipality, Matzikama Local Municipality, Metsimaholo Local Municipality, Middelburg Local Municipality, Midvaal Local Municipality, Mngeni Local Municipality, Mogale Local Municipality, Mosselbaai Local Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality, Mtubatu Local Municipality

N: Nama Khoi Local Municipality, Nelson Mandela, Nokeng tsa Taemane Local Municipality

O: Oudtshoorn Local Municipality, Overstrand Local Municipality

P: Plettenbergbaai Local Municipality, Potchefstroom Local Municipality

R: Randfontein Local Municipality, Richtersveld Local Municipality

S: Saldanha Bay Local Municipality, Sol Plaatjie Local Municipality, Stellenbosch Local Municipality, Swartland Local Municipality, Swellendam Local Municipality

T: Theewaterskloof Local Municipality

U: Umdoni Local Municipality, uMhlathuze Local Municipality

W: Witzenberg Local Municipality

READ ALSO: Cabinet says yes to R20 an hour national minimum wage

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE