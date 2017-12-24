CAPE TOWN - We are all looking for the best Christmas tree. But for most people it won't cost them an arm and a leg. For one individual buying their christmas tree was a multi-million rand expense.

The luxury Abu Dhabi hotel, Emirates Palace currently holds the title of the most expensive Christmas tree.

Worth approximately R151 million, the 13 metre fake evergreen tree is located in the hotel's lobby. It is decorated with silver and gold bows, ball-shaped ornaments and white lights.

However, the outstanding value of the tree is attributed to its more valuable decorations. Decorated with necklaces, earrings and other jewellery, this tree has cashed up its worth.

According to owner of Style Gallery, Khalifa Khouri who provided the jewellery, the tree holds 181 diamonds, pearls, emeralds, sapphires and other precious stones.

"The tree itself is about R137 000", said general manager of the Emirates Palace, Hans Olbertz to an international news house.

"The jewellery has a value of over R151 million -I think R156 million, R158 million", added Olbertz.

