The most downloaded single episode of a show would determine their ranking on the list.





The number one spot on the list also appeared on the pirated list last year as did the next three.The shows that make up the top 5 have been running for a long time and have a huge fan following.









Let's take a look at the top five most torrented shows of 2017.





1. Game of Thrones





The HBO show had the topmost number of people actively sharing a Game of Thrones episode over various torrents was 400000 which happened right after the season finale came online. Game of Thrones has retained its number one spot since last year.





2. The Walking Dead





The Walking Dead has a huge fan following which would explain its ranking on this list. The show also had an explosive ending to its previous season so naturally there would be an enormous interest in the new season that started in October.





3. The Flash





The DC comic series began its fourth season in October last year. The show has a huge fan following along and is a part of a list of other shows that are in the Arrowverse.





4. The Big Bang Theory





The Big Bang Theory is into their eleventh season and has enjoyed good reviews from audiences. The show has climbed two spots on this list to rank in fourth place.





5. Rick and Morty





This is an adult animated sci-fi show has been running since 2013, however, they are new to this list. The series follows the misadventures of a mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith.





The ranking is put together by TorrentFreak based on various sources which include statistics reported by BitTorrent trackers.









DURBAN - TorrentFreak released their list of the most downloaded TV shows on BitTorrent for 2017.