DURBAN - The Table Bay is an award winning hotel that has been ranked in the Top 200 hotels worldwide, according to British Airways Holidays.



Table Bay has been recognised by British Airways Holidays inaugural Customer Excellence Awards Programme as one of the top reviewed hotels.

The hotel attained a score of 9.3 out of 10, based on reviews by customers. The scores make them one out of 200 top rated hotels out of a possible 12 000 that were evaluated.

A third party review company called Reevoo was commissioned to collect the customer reviews to ensure impartiality.

The criteria that customers were asked to score the hotels on included location, cleanliness, sleep quality, service and an overall quality score about their experience. Table Bay hotel ranked high across all categories by guests that stayed at the hotel.

Joanne Selby, general manager at Table Bay hotel, said that the award bears testimony to their employees’ commitment to warm hospitality, professionalism and service excellence. Selby also said that they were privileged to have a truly exceptional team of passionate professionals working at Table Bay.

Table Bay was opened in 1997 by former President Nelson Mandela and is situates along the Victoria & Albert Waterfront. The hotel has 329 rooms, a spa, five conference centres and a pool deck.

The hotel boasts of beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean, Table mountain and the harbour. The hotel was voted as one of South Africa’s Top 25 Hotels for the years 2014 and 2015 in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

