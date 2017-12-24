DURBAN - With the current state of the economy many of us will be tight on money.





We've put together a list of a few places that you can visit in Durban without breaking the bank.





Moses Mabhida Stadium SkyCar:





The SkyCar gives tourists and locals the opportunity to view the city of Durban from a 106 meter vantage point. One side of the platform from the top of the stadium, looks out to the Indian Ocean that lies along the coast of Durban while the other side of the platform sees the bustling city of Durban.





Price:





Adult: R60 per person

Pensioners: R55 per person

Children under 12: R30 per person

Children under 6: Free entry





uShaka Marine World





At uShaka Marine World, one can enjoy fun rides in the water parks, entertaining seal and dolphin shows while exploring the underground aquarium. The water park houses the largest aquarium in the Southern Hemisphere. There are quite variety of restaurants and well as a beach close that one can take full advantage of.





Wet ‘n Wild Prices:





Adults (12+): R178

Children (3-12): R138

Senior citizens: R138

Children (under 3: Free





Sea World:





Adults (12+): R186 Children (3-12): R138 Senior citizens: R138 Children (under 3: Free





They also have special rate if you enter the parks after 2:30 pm. Check their website fro more details: http://www.ushakamarineworld.co.za/





Gondola Rides at the Durban Point Waterfront





Experience Italy right in Durban with the magical gondola rides at the Durban Point Waterfront. Zulumoon Gondolas offers day and night gondola rides. Enjoy a day ride with your family or a romantic date on the gondola magical night rides.





Day rides: R50 per person

Magical Night Rides: R120 per person





Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market





This popular market is located in Hillcrest and is home to over 150 stalls. The market offers delicious food and good fresh produce. The market has early operating hours which start at 6:30 am with market closes at 11:30 pm every Saturday.





Price: Free





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE