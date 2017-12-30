2017 has had some CV trends including adding hyperlinks to you CV.





Here are some of the best CV tips:





Use a template





Websites like Etsy allow you download professionally designed templates and then you just have to add in your information. Your CV is transformed from just being a Word document to being a well-designed professional resume.





Leave out the personal statement





Don't use up all of your CV space writing a general statement about your soft skills and interests. Allow the recruiters to see what they are looking for in your CV on their own instead of attempting to embellish your image with jargon and obvious statements.





Unless you have a statement that is one of a kind save it for your LinkedIn page.





Emphasize your accomplishments and not your responsibilities





For this you will need some creative thinking. Make a list of all the responsibilities you had and then write the accomplishment that you made in that responsibility. These will be the bullet points that you must utilise in your CV.





An example can be





Handled accounts for public relations firm: Managed 10 accounts in excess of $5 million annually and came in under budget by 10%.





The second statement is filled with detail and it shows exactly what the applicant accomplished rather than what their general role was.





Only one page





Don't attempt to put every internship, skill or other little details into your resume. A trimmed CV allows your big accomplishments and roles to shine. Sometimes recruiters won't even look at the second page.





Make more than one CV





In the job market the biggest asset of your job application has to be how uniques the application is. You need to find a way to stand out from all the applicants that have applied for the same job. You also need to stand out from every single job that you apply for.

Make your resume unique by adjusting your skills, experience and interests to each job that you apply for.





Use hyperlinks in your CV





Using hyperlinks in digital format of your CV is one of the biggest resume trends for 2017. “A hyperlink is the equivalent of CliffsNotes for your resume. You have the freedom to reference a much larger and more significant item and to expand on a key point,” Roy Cohen, career coach and author of The Wall Street Professional’s Survival Guide.





Ensure that you are using hyperlinks appropriately to the situation and make sure that the hyperlink is highlighted.





Use your resume to tell a story





Your CV is more than just collection of lists but rather it is where you entwine the story of your career course. Highlight the big milestones that show your growth and learning process. Your aim is to attract the reader in rather make them feel like they are reading a simple chronology.





The full job application process is becoming more and more digitised.