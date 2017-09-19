CAPE TOWN - For many people, mobile phones are a key part of their everyday lives. It’s the alarm clock, music player, calendar etc and we haven’t even got to the old school functions such as actual phone calls or messaging.





So when something goes wrong and your phone gets damaged then suddenly lots of things you previously managed with ease become a big hassle.





It’s likely to happen to us all resulting in a booming smartphone repair industry. However, who do take your damaged phone to, and is it even worth having it repaired?





Here are a few tips before you hand over your hard-earned cash:





1. Do your research





Make sure you’re asking the right questions to the right people. Use your social media contacts for their recommendations, you’ll be surprised how many are willing to help. S haring your request on your local community web-page will get results.





2. Do more research





When you eventually settle on a service provider, make sure you ask the right questions. Chris Mostert, Technical Manager at Teljoy Easyfix recommends you ask about the workspace.





“For instance, ask the repair person if they use an anti-static mat as it will prevent electrostatic discharge which can severely damage electronic parts,” Mostert says.





In addition, Mostert says, smartphones often require specific parts, particularly for internal damage.





3. Sometimes you just need to let it go





You may have to accept the fact that some things are unfixable. If the damage is too bad, it might be more cost-effective to replace the item.

If you’re flush with cash, get the replacement straight out of the box.





The big service providers also have quite a few contract deals that are fairly reasonable and won’t hurt your pocket too much. But make sure you check the fine print as hidden costs are often tucked away.

Another option is to rent-to-own (RTO) it, interest-free. The company has branched out significantly and smartphones, tablets and laptops are part of their RTO offering.





You can get a brand new smartphone for as little as R139 per month.





When any device which becomes out-dated with technology, you have the flexibility to upgrade. Whatever you decide to do, the most important thing to remember is to do your homework.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



