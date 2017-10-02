CAPE TOWN - NSFAS Chairperson, Sizwe Nxasana has donated 25 000 books worth of R12.5 million to Walter Sisulu University.

Future Nation Schools - a learning group founded by Nxasana was celebrating the conclusion of Heritage Month this past weekend. Additional to WSU's gift, the group donated books and bursaries to several schools in Alexandra.

The organisation believes that donating with books to WSU will encourage the love of reading amongst the students. The books cover genres ranging from business science, technology, computer science, fiction, action, adventure, encyclopedias and many more.

WSU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Rob Midgely expressed his gratitude and said, "The effect of this generous gift is immeasurable. It constitutes an entire library collection which will supplement our holdings across four campuses and will open fresh opportunities for our students to explore. Walter Sisulu University is most grateful for this kind gesture".

The chairperson of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust, Paul Mashatile said he was grateful to be partnering with Future Nation Schools in support of teaching and learning in Alexandra township.

"We are also delighted that Future Nation Schools is donating money towards the bursaries and the purchase of books which will encourage and inspire our young people," Mashatile said.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE