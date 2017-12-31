DURBAN - This was year was a good year for films from Hollywood with their films grossing billions of dollars at the box office.





The number one film of 2017 is Disney Picture Beauty and the Beast with the next four being dominated by comic book films.





Here is a countdown of the highest grossing films of 2017.





Beauty and the Beast









The 2017 film released on March 17, 2017. The film collected $1,264 billion at the box office. This fairytale film had a budget of $160 million and had biggest movie star names like Emma Watson and Dan Stevens portraying the lead roles. The film made more than 50% of the total box office money at the foreign box office. This film ran for a total of 17 weeks.





The Fate of the Furious









This film is the 8th film in The Fast and the Furious franchise. The box office collection for the film is $1,23 billion. The movie made over a billion dollars at the international box office vastly higher than compared to the domestic box office.





Despicable Me 3









Despicable Me grossed $1,03 billion at the box office. The film was released on June 30, 2017. Most of the money from the box office can be attributed to the international box office. Despicable Me is the 3rd film in this film franchise.





Spider-Man: Homecoming









This film is a revival of the Spiderman franchise that ended with Andrew Garfield in 2014. This film stars newcomer Tom Holland in the title role of Spiderman. Altogether the film collected $880,17 million at the box office. The film was released on July 7, 2017, and made most of its money at the foreign box office. Spider-Man: Homecoming had a total budget of $175 million.





Wolf Warrior 2









This Chinese action film collected more than 99% of their $820 million at the international box office. The movie was released on July 28, 2017 and spent 12 weeks at the box office.



