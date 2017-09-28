CAPE TOWN - In a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, the new Table Bay Mall opened its doors to a flurry of eager shoppers.

The latest regional shopping centre development by property investment company, Zenprop Property Holdings, commenced trading on Thursday in the Sunningdale region.

Eager shoppers were reported to have queued outside the shopping centre on the eve of its opening.

The 65 000m square development is situated on the corner of Berkshire Boulevard and the R27 (West Coast Road).

The mall is esteemed to become a significant contributor to the economic development of both the West Coast region and the Western Cape province.

With an investment of over R1 billion by Zenprop, the development has generated 5 000 jobs during its construction process.

Developers estimate an additional 8 000 jobs to be created which range between tenants and service providers.

"Job creation means a lot to this mall", said Executive Director at Zenprop Holdings, Adam Blow.

Another breakthrough for the West Coast region is that it is fast becoming an economic hub. This means that there is less red tape involved and business-to-business relations are able to occur freely.

Notably, the mall does not only cater for individuals, it is also conscious of the environment. With its eco-friendly initiatives such as utilising mainly LED lighting throughout the mall in a pledge to save on electricity.

The mall also boasts two water harvesting attenuation ponds where rainfall from the roof will be harvested and used for ablutions and irrigation.

Despite the mall positioning itself as an eco-friendly development, it does not fall short on modernity, attributing the architecture of the mall to the world's most elegant yachts.

The mall flaunts a sophisticated design, inspired by curved, flowing lines of the world's most elegant yachts.

The effect of this is a panoramic view of space, natural light and a sense of movement in the building.

To ensure that shoppers still get a sense of the digital realm, the mall displays three video walls surrounding the lifts which can be used for thematic and seasonal marketing displays.

Customers can also access free Wifi in the mall which ensures that they stay connected whilst ambling along.

Table Bay Mall also offers their customers some of the major retailers.

"We've got the Foschini group with 16 brands and the 13th H & M that's opened in South Africa, a 7 000m square Woolworths store and 4 000 m square Checkers store, Pick n Pay, DisChem, basically every national retailer", said Blow.

Blow added that the mall is "always" open to local retailers too, although they are sometimes difficult to find.

"We always do what we can to bring the local flavour to the mall, because ultimately, the mall isn't our mall. The mall responds to the people that come and shop here".

The operation cost of the mall is estimated to be R20 million a year.

Blow added that what sets this mall apart from others, besides the V&A Waterfront is that it offers a modern, open mall.

"In cold weather when its wet and rainy, you can drive right up underneath the shopping centre and just pop right up. You don't have to walk from a car park into a shopping centre".





