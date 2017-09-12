CAPE TOWN - The technological global event of the year has kicked off with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc taking the stage in the newly opened Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Campus to reveal their new product at the highly anticipated Apple 2017 event.

As the Event begins, Tim Cook refers to Steve Jobs as the ''dna of apple''. The first product given attention to is the Apple Watch Series 3. The watch was designed to aid keeping users active. According to Cook, it is now the number 1 watch in the world with 97% customer satisfaction.

It has upgraded systems that now monitor a resting heart rate, recovery heart rate and it has cellular connectivity, so you can leave your phone at home and just use your watch. It will be available September 19, says Apple Jeff Williams. New dual-core processor with 70% better performance.





The next device introduced is the Apple TV 4K. It supports both 4K and HDR, which modern TVs have. HD 10 and Dolby Vision supported. The device will also have sports available. The starting price for the device begins at $179.



The main event of the evening has finally been revealed. The new Iphone 8 has been shown on the screens at the theatre.

The Iphone 8 and the Iphone 8 + will be available in in silver, space grey and a gold finish. The glass on the device is the most durable in a smart phone. It is also microscopically sealed to be dust and water resistant. The Iphone 8 have new stereo speakers along with a new chip. The A11 Bionic chip. "The most powerful chip ever in a smart phone."

It is designed to play 3D apps and games as well. Faster auto focus in low light, multi band noise reduction to help get better images. It features a new 12MP camera, a new sensor which allows for 83% more light and deeper pixels.

Video capabilities of the new device are impressive, allowing you to shoot video in 1080p.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE