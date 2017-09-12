CAPE TOWN - The technological global event of the year has kicked off with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc taking the stage in the newly opened Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Campus to reveal their new product at the highly anticipated Apple 2017 event. 

The main event of the evening has finally been revealed. The new Iphone 8 has been shown on the screens at the theatre. 

The Iphone 8 and the Iphone 8 + will be available in in silver, space grey and a gold finish. The glass on the device is the most durable in a smart phone. It is also microscopically sealed to be dust and water resistant. The Iphone 8 have new stereo speakers along with a new chip. The A11 Bionic chip. "The most powerful chip ever in a smart phone." 

It is designed to play 3D apps and games as well. Faster auto focus in low light, multi band noise reduction to help get better images. It features a new 12MP camera, a new sensor which allows for 83% more light and deeper pixels. 

Video capabilities of the new device are impressive, allowing you to shoot video in 1080p. 

