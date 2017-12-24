CAPE TOWN - The 2017 festive season is here, which means people will make their way to popular holiday spots, including Cape Town.

However, you don't have to waste a lot of money to experience the Mother City, featuring amazing views of beaches, mountains, gardens and the wine lands here are many other cheap things to do in the City.

Here is a list of things to do under R200:

1. District Six Museum

Situated in the heart of the city, the museum shows you the diverse life of the community which was established in 1867, before its gradual collapse during the Apartheid years.

60,000 people were forcibly removed from their homes. Experience an emotional tour, capturing the joy, the passion and the heartache of a community.

Cost: Free for Ex-residents of District Six & other areas of forced removals and SA pensioners, R30 for adults and R5 for scholars, R15 for international scholars

2.Two Oceans Aquarium

The Two Oceans Aquarium, which is situated at the V&A Waterfront.

You can easily spend the whole day in the aquarium, observing and learning about marine life and it's different species.

It is open all year round and ticket prices range from R70 to R160 per person.

3. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens

Set against the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is home to an abundant variety of Cape flora.

Once inside you can walk or throw out a picnic blanket and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. The Boomslang ,a 130m long timber and galvanised steel walkway was built letting you take a walk above the ground and through the treetops while admiring the incredible views of the gardens and the city beyond.

Tickets for adults are R60 per person.

4. Castle of goodhope

Castle of Good Hope is the oldest colonial building in South Africa, having been built between 1666 and 1679.

The structure, which was once a fort, served as a welcoming port for sailors and also a home to african slaves travelling around the Cape. Now, you can take a tour of the castle and learn about it's history.

Cost. R 50,00 per adult and R 25,00 per child and SA pensioners.

5. Boulders Beach

Boulders Beach located in Simon’s Town for is home to more than 2,000 African penguins that nest, breed and waddle about the beach.

The penguin beaches are protected and managed by SANParks (South African National Parks), ensuring the safety and conservation of the endangered, flightless birds.

Cost: R70 (with children’s tickets at half the price).

6. Wine tasting

If you fancy a glass of wine to relax you can enjoy enjoy a wine-tasting tours in Cape Town.

Whether you pick Paarl, Hermanus, Constantia, Durbanville, Robertson or Franschhoek, you can be sure of tasting some of the best wines in the world.

Tastings can cost anywhere between R20 and R100 per person.

It all depends on where you go as some places offer free wine tasting.

7. Feed the squirrels in Company’s Garden

Found inbetween the busy streets of the CBD, The Gardens is an ideal place to get away for a few hours lazing around with nature.

Bring a picnic blanket and goods from home and come enjoy the setting with someone special or your loved ones and you can also feed the squirrels.

Cost: It is free of charge

8. Bike riding on the Sea point promenade





Take a ride along Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard, not in a car but via an eco-friendly gagdget known as your bicycle.

Cycling stations are found near the Sea Point Promenade, where you can pay for a bike and go.



Routes:

You can pedal along the Promenade all the way to the shopping and dining mecca of the Waterfront, into the world class eco-hub at the Green Point Park and Cape Town stadium precinct, or you can explore the CBD.

Prices range from R70 - R200 per person and depends on the how long you would like to hire the bike.

9. Star Gazing at the Planetarium





Inside the Planetarium the night sky is recreated into an audio and visual experience that captivates the minds of visitors both young and old.

The celestial theatre is situated in the South African Museum building on the border of the Company Gardens.

Tickets cost R40 for Adults (19 years and older) and R20 for Children, Pensioners and South African Students.

10. The Labia Theater

Opened by Princess Labia of Italy in 1949 as a theatre for live performances, the Labia Theatre has for the past 4 decades been operating as an independent cinema.

The Labia recently converted to digital projection, which has drastically improved it’s sound and picture quality, while keeping the old world charm of the theatre. Today the Labia runs a mix of art/cult and blockbuster movies, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Labia sells tickets to all their shows at R50 per person.

