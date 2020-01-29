In a shocking 10-day stretch, China is set to build a new hospital in Wuhan to treat patients at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has thousands of people affected.
Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital is scheduled to be in use by February 3 to accommodate a growing number of coronavirus-infected patients.
This is the second time that China is pulling off such a massive feat. Construction workers in Beijing built Xiaotangshan Hospital in just under seven days during the Sars outbreak in 2003. The design of the new hospital will be based on the design of Xiaotangshan Hospital.
Construction for the new hospital began as warnings of bed shortages emerged at local hospitals around China. Death tolls in China are currently 132 today with 5,974 new cases reported by authorities.
The hospital seeks to isolate people with Coronavirus. It will have the capacity for assessment and triage, some imaging capabilities, a clinical laboratory, a pharmacy, and rooms for isolation focusing exclusively on those infected with Coronavirus.