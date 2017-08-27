JOHANNESBURG- On Friday, 1st September 2017, Nintendo is bringing a Switch pop-up to Sandton City. Gamers of all ages are encouraged to head down there to give the new console and new games a try.

Nintendo Switch has been out for a while now at a cost of R5 000 for a new console. This week, Nintendo is offering prospective punters the chance to try out the Switch before they buy one.

htxt Africa reported that the pop-up zone may have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to play on the Switch. However, they said as a definite , other games such as the games that have been released for the console will be there. So you can expect to get to grips with Arms, 1-2 Switch, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Splatoon 2.

You’ll also be able to check out the as-yet-unreleased Fifa 18, which will be available to play. Nintendo is obviously expecting a lot of interest in this title, so it’s set up a page for players to book there slot with the game.

There are also a whole host of events for Nintendo fans to get stuck into while the pop-up zone is a going concern, details are on the pop-up zone site.

The Nintendo pop-up zone can be found in Sandton City’s Banking Court.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE