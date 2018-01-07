File Image: A line of NP 200 vehicles at the Nissan plant waiting to be fitted.

INTERNATIONAL - Automobile manufacturer Nissan announced that it is developing a way to help drivers execute decisions faster by using brain wave technology.

Nissan unveiled research that will enable vehicles to interpret signals from the driver’s brain.

The company says that by using the “brain-to-vehicle” interface, when a driver is about to brake, swerve, or perform an action on a car with semi-autonomous capabilities, it will do these actions between 0.2 and 0.5 seconds faster.

The company plans to put this technology on display next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. “When most people think about autonomous driving, they have a very impersonal vision of the future, where humans relinquish control to the machines. Yet B2V technology does the opposite, by using signals from their own brain to make the drive even more exciting and enjoyable,” said Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci.

“As a result, our device is easy to wear, lightweight and features high-performance dry-sensors. We made the device wireless so the driver will hardly know it’s there when it’s worn,” a representative for Nissan says.

The company has been working on the project with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, which helped create the Cybathalon, a competition where people with disabilities competed in challenges using assistive technologies like EEG.

It’s also collaborating with the National Institute of Scientific Research in Canada, and Bitbrain, a Spanish company focused on brain-computer interfaces.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE