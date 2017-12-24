CAPE TOWN - The average age of a gamer, according to reports is 35. So video games are not just enjoyed by small children but also teenagers and adults.

Gaming is another way that people tend to relax during their free time or to just bond with friends and family.

Here is a list of popular games you can get this December:

1. Super Mario Odyssey

An installment in the Super Mario series, Super Mario Odyssey is a 3D platform-adventure video game.

The story follows Mario and Cappy, a spirit that possesses Mario's hat and allows him to take control of other characters and objects. As usual, they set on a journey across various worlds to save Princess Peach from his nemesis, Bowser.

Available on Nintendo Switch

Price: R799

Get it on Loot.co.za and Takealot

2. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an action role-playing game designed as a spiritual successor to both Xenoblade Chronicles X for Wii U and Xenoblade for Wii.

As in those games, you'll play as a band of young heroes exploring an exotic landscape full of beasts to slay, and you'll have plenty of side quests to discover. Combat in the Xenoblade series is real-time and relies on combat skills with special attack properties.

This single-player game promises to be a lengthy open-world campaign, but it does not relate directly to the story of the previous Xenoblade games.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Price: R878 (Loot.co.za)

3. Destiny 2

The first expansion for Destiny 2, Curse of Osiris will add a whole new location, Mercury, to the game and will continue the events of the story.

New and more powerful equipment will be added to go along with the level and power cap increases. The max character level will now stand at 35, while the power level will be raised to 330.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.





Available on Loot.co.za

Available at CNA, Dionwired, Makro, Incredible Connection, Loot.co.za and Takealot. 10. Tekken 7 According to reports, Tekken 7 was the most tweeted about game in 2017. Marking the 20th anniversary of the game it features story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals All of the returning cast members have their signature moves and a few new ones are also introduced.

Available on PS4, Xbox One and Steam Price: R699 - R999 Available at Loot.co.za, Takealot and Dionwired.

Price: R590 - R799 depending on your console