CAPE TOWN - Ahead of all announcements set to be made at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place from the 8th- 12 January 2018, Samsung jumped the gun and revealed their Notebook 9 devices.
The devices are as follows:
1. Notebook 9 Pen
The Notebook 9 Pen is seen as a 2-in-1 PC because it features a metal chassis and a 360-degree hinge to convert it to a tablet.
The Notebook 9 Pen features Intel’s 8th-generation Core i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The display resolution is 1920 x 1080 and has a HDMI port, a single USB-C port, and a regular USB port. The device will also have a microSD storage and a Windows Hello camera to sign into Windows 10 with just your face.
Its S Pen stylus is battery free and built into the device, added Samsung.
2. Notebook 9 models 13.3-inch and 15-inch
Both devices will feature Intel’s 8th-generation Core i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.The difference is that the 15-inch model will also include an optional Nvidia’s MX150 discrete graphics chip. The 15-inch USB-C port will support Thunderbolt 3, and there’s also an additional USB 2.0 port on the larger model.
Both models will feature 1920 x 1080 panels. Each version will have two USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, microSD storage, and a single USB-C port. Samsung says that they will be using the “largest and most powerful” battery its ever placed in a laptop in both models.
The 75W Hexacell battery should include a battery life boost, but the company is only committing to a vague “always-on power,” with fast charging support for when you need to top the battery up.
Here are the specifications in detail:
|Model
|Notebook 9 13.3-inch
|Notebook 9 15-inch
|Notebook 9 Pen
|CPU
|8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor
|8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor
|8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|Up to 16GB
|Up to 16GB
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Up to 512GB
|Graphics
|Intel HD
|Intel HD / Nvidia GeForce MX150
|Intel HD
|Power
|75Wh
|75Wh
|39Wh
|Weight
|995g
|1,250g – 1,290g
|995g
|Dimensions
|309.4 x 208 x 14.9 mm
|347.9 x 229.4 x 15.4 mm
|310.5 x 206.6 x 14.6-16.5 mm
|Ports
|USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, uSD
|USB-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, uSD
|USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, uSD
|Display
|13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|15.0-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Camera
|720p
|720p
|IR camera, 720p
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Fingerprint Sensor
Both the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 will be available in the US in early 2018. Availability to the rest of the world is yet to be announced.
