CAPE TOWN - Ahead of all announcements set to be made at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place from the 8th- 12 January 2018, Samsung jumped the gun and revealed their Notebook 9 devices.

The devices are as follows:

1. Notebook 9 Pen

The Notebook 9 Pen is seen as a 2-in-1 PC because it features a metal chassis and a 360-degree hinge to convert it to a tablet.

The Notebook 9 Pen features Intel’s 8th-generation Core i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The display resolution is 1920 x 1080 and has a HDMI port, a single USB-C port, and a regular USB port. The device will also have a microSD storage and a Windows Hello camera to sign into Windows 10 with just your face.

Its S Pen stylus is battery free and built into the device, added Samsung.

2. Notebook 9 models 13.3-inch and 15-inch

Both devices will feature Intel’s 8th-generation Core i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.The difference is that the 15-inch model will also include an optional Nvidia’s MX150 discrete graphics chip. The 15-inch USB-C port will support Thunderbolt 3, and there’s also an additional USB 2.0 port on the larger model.

Both models will feature 1920 x 1080 panels. Each version will have two USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, microSD storage, and a single USB-C port. Samsung says that they will be using the “largest and most powerful” battery its ever placed in a laptop in both models.

The 75W Hexacell battery should include a battery life boost, but the company is only committing to a vague “always-on power,” with fast charging support for when you need to top the battery up.

Here are the specifications in detail:

Model Notebook 9 13.3-inch Notebook 9 15-inch Notebook 9 Pen CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD Up to 512GB Graphics Intel HD Intel HD / Nvidia GeForce MX150 Intel HD Power 75Wh 75Wh 39Wh Weight 995g 1,250g – 1,290g 995g Dimensions 309.4 x 208 x 14.9 mm 347.9 x 229.4 x 15.4 mm 310.5 x 206.6 x 14.6-16.5 mm Ports USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, uSD USB-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, uSD USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, uSD Display 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 15.0-inch 1,920 x 1,080 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Camera 720p 720p IR camera, 720p Biometrics Fingerprint Sensor Fingerprint Sensor Fingerprint Sensor

Both the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 will be available in the US in early 2018. Availability to the rest of the world is yet to be announced.



- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE