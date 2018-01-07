CAPE TOWN - Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) successfully launched its first mission for the this year, on Sunday.

The mission, more commonly referred to as Zuma, took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 20:00 pm on a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch initially set to take place in November last year was postponed due to extreme weather conditions experienced in Florida.

"Team at the Cape completed additional propellant-loading tests today," SpaceX representatives wrote on Twitter Thursday, January 4.

"Extreme weather slowed operations, but Falcon 9 and the Zuma spacecraft are healthy and go for launch", said Space X on January 7.

The weather was presumably linked to the "bomb cyclone" storm that has been battering the U.S East Coast all week.

Global aerospace and defense technology company, Northrup Grumman delivered the mission to low-Earth orbit.

In 2017, 18 total launches, most Space X done in single calendar year.

Zuma is the third classified launch for the U.S. government by SpaceX.

In 2017, the company launched a secret spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office and the X-37B robotic space plane on a classified mission for the U.S. Air Force.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Space X CEO, Musk announced that he plans to change the way people travel.

The BFR, a large scale rocket is intended to travel to Mars and other planets in our solar system.

How it will work is passengers will take a large boat from a dock in New York City to a floating launchpad. The ship will enter another city and then re-enter the atmosphere.

The BFR rocket would travel at a speed of 18 000mph and get you anywhere on Earth in under 60 minutes.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE