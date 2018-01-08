Oprah Winfrey received the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B de Mille Award at the 75th Golden Globes Awards in California last night. The award is an honorary award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
Oprah Winfrey received the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B de Mille Award at the 75th Golden Globes Awards in California last night. The award is an honorary award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
This image released by NBC shows Frances McDormand accepting the award for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,&quot; at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Frances McDormand accepting the award for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,&quot; at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Gary Oldman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for &quot;Darkest Hour&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Gary Oldman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for &quot;Darkest Hour&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for &quot;Lady Bird&quot; at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for &quot;Lady Bird&quot; at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
James Franco with his Golden Globe Award Photo: Facebook
James Franco with his Golden Globe Award Photo: Facebook
Allison Janney poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for &quot;I, Tonya&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Allison Janney poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for &quot;I, Tonya&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sam Rockwell poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sam Rockwell poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Guillermo del Toro with his Golden Globe. Photo: Facebook
Guillermo del Toro with his Golden Globe. Photo: Facebook
Elisabeth Moss poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for &quot;The Handmaid's Tale&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Elisabeth Moss poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for &quot;The Handmaid's Tale&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sterling K. Brown poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for "This Is Us" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sterling K. Brown poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for "This Is Us" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rachel Brosnahan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for &quot;The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rachel Brosnahan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for &quot;The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel&quot; at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Aziz Ansari with his Golden Globe Photo: Facebook
Aziz Ansari with his Golden Globe Photo: Facebook
This image released by NBC shows Laura Dern accepting the award for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV for her role in "Big Little Lies," at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Laura Dern accepting the award for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV for her role in "Big Little Lies," at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
CORRECTS SPELLING OF SKARSGARD - This image released by NBC shows Alexander Skarsgard accepting the award for best performance by a supporting actor in a series, limited series of film made for TV for his role in &quot;Big Little Lies,&quot; at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
CORRECTS SPELLING OF SKARSGARD - This image released by NBC shows Alexander Skarsgard accepting the award for best performance by a supporting actor in a series, limited series of film made for TV for his role in &quot;Big Little Lies,&quot; at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
DURBAN - The 75th Golden Globes Awards took place on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. 

The Golden Globes was a social media sensation with many of the attendees wearing black in solidarity for women who have been victims of sexual harassment. 

Oprah Winfrey was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award and actors like Saoirse Ronan and Frances McDormand also walked away with statues.

Here we look at some of the big winners at the Golden Globes and their net worths. 

Film

Frances McDormand 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Net Worth: $16 million 


Gary Oldman 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Film: Darkest Hour
Net Worth: $40 million


Saoirse Ronan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Film: Lady Bird
Net Worth: $2,5 million


James Franco
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Film: The Disaster Artist
Net Worth: $20 million


Allison Janney
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Film: I, Tonya
Net Worth: $4 million


Sam Rockwell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Net Worth: $15 million


Guillermo del Toro
Best Director - Motion Picture
Film: The Shape of Water
Net Worth: $40 million


Television

Elisabeth Moss
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
TV show: The Handmaid's Tale
Net Worth: $8 million


Sterling K. Brown
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
TV show: This Is Us
Net Worth: $4 million


Rachel Brosnahan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
TV show: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Net Worth: $3 million


Aziz Ansari 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
TV show: Master of None
Net Worth: $18 million


Laura Dern 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
TV show: Big Little Lies
Net Worth: $12 million


Alexander Skarsgård
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
TV show: Big Littel Lies
Net Worth: $12 million 


Oprah Winfrey 
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Net Worth: $2,8 billion


- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE