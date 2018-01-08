



The Golden Globes was a social media sensation with many of the attendees wearing black in solidarity for women who have been victims of sexual harassment.





Oprah Winfrey was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award and actors like Saoirse Ronan and Frances McDormand also walked away with statues.





Here we look at some of the big winners at the Golden Globes and their net worths.





Film





Frances McDormand

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Net Worth: $16 million









Gary Oldman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Film: Darkest Hour

Net Worth: $40 million









Saoirse Ronan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Film: Lady Bird

Net Worth: $2,5 million









James Franco

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Film: The Disaster Artist

Net Worth: $20 million









Allison Janney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Film: I, Tonya

Net Worth: $4 million









Sam Rockwell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Net Worth: $15 million









Guillermo del Toro

Best Director - Motion Picture

Film: The Shape of Water

Net Worth: $40 million









Television





Elisabeth Moss

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

TV show: The Handmaid's Tale

Net Worth: $8 million









Sterling K. Brown

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

TV show: This Is Us

Net Worth: $4 million









Rachel Brosnahan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

TV show: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Net Worth: $3 million









Aziz Ansari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

TV show: Master of None

Net Worth: $18 million









Laura Dern

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

TV show: Big Little Lies

Net Worth: $12 million









Alexander Skarsgård

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

TV show: Big Littel Lies

Net Worth: $12 million









Oprah Winfrey

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Net Worth: $2,8 billion









