DURBAN - The 75th Golden Globes Awards took place on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
The Golden Globes was a social media sensation with many of the attendees wearing black in solidarity for women who have been victims of sexual harassment.
Oprah Winfrey was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award and actors like Saoirse Ronan and Frances McDormand also walked away with statues.
Here we look at some of the big winners at the Golden Globes and their net worths.
Film
Frances McDormand
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Net Worth: $16 million
Gary Oldman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Film: Darkest Hour
Net Worth: $40 million
Saoirse Ronan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Film: Lady Bird
Net Worth: $2,5 million
James Franco
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Film: The Disaster Artist
Net Worth: $20 million
Allison Janney
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Film: I, Tonya
Net Worth: $4 million
Sam Rockwell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Net Worth: $15 million
Guillermo del Toro
Best Director - Motion Picture
Film: The Shape of Water
Net Worth: $40 million
Television
Elisabeth Moss
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
TV show: The Handmaid's Tale
Net Worth: $8 million
Sterling K. Brown
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
TV show: This Is Us
Net Worth: $4 million
Rachel Brosnahan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
TV show: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Net Worth: $3 million
Aziz Ansari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
TV show: Master of None
Net Worth: $18 million
Laura Dern
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
TV show: Big Little Lies
Net Worth: $12 million
Alexander Skarsgård
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
TV show: Big Littel Lies
Net Worth: $12 million
Oprah Winfrey
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Net Worth: $2,8 billion
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE