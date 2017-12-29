CAPE TOWN - YouTube has released its annual Rewind, which consists of the platform taking a look back at the most-watched videos for the year in South Africa and all over the world.

"The top 5 videos excluding major music labels were all entertainment videos ", said Google.

Here is a list for the Top 10 Videos in South Africa in 2017:

1. Bhizer (ft Busiswa, SC Gorna, Bhepepe) – Gobisiqolo

2. Kaybee (ft Lady Zamar) – Charlotte (Official Video)

3. Sun-EL Musician – Akanamali Feat. Samthing Soweto

4. Ramscomics – Noko Mashaba – Student Problems #CAClasses

5. Sipho Ngwenya feat Thinah Zungu – Jesu fik’ekuseni

6. Danger Flex SA – New Durban bhenga Dance 2017 (Basky Bhenga dance) They kiĺled it!!

7. South African Videos – Uzalo Mamlambo in real life…wow you can’t believe.. So beautiful

8. Mark Angel Comedy – Maths Teacher (Episode 118)

9. Crime Intelligence & Community Awareness – Porsche driver outwits armed hijackers in Johannesburg

10. Eyewitness News – Simphiwe Ngema remembers late husband Dumisani Masilela

Keep in mind that this list is excluding all major music labels.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE