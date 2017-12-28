CAPE TOWN - Celebrities have multiple ways as to how they acquire their wealth.

Some celebrities are faithful to the trade that made them successful, while others use their business platforms.

Here is a list of celebrities and how they became wealthy:

1. Jay Z

Net Worth: $900 Million

Businesses: ROC Nation, Tidal, Armand de Brignac Champagne

Jay Z founded entertainment company Roc Nation in 2008. In 2015, he purchased the streaming platform Tidal for $56 million, which was valued at $600 million in 2017.

According to Forbes, the rapper also has an estimated $50 million stake in Armand de Brignac champagne.

2. Dr. Dre





Net Worth: $800 Million

Business: Beats by Dr. Dre

Thanks to his roots in the music industry, former N.W.A. member Dr. Dre is a successful entreprenuer.

In 2006, Dre. Dre partnered with iconic music producer Jimmy Iovine and founded audio brand Beats by Dr. Dre.

In 2014, their Beats Music and Beats Electronics was purchased by Apple for $3 billion.

3. George Clooney





Net Worth: $500 Million

Business: Casamigos Tequila and Actor

It all started when George Clooney and his friends Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman decided to start making tequila for friends and family during his trips to Mexico.

In 2013, their tequila named Casamigos Tequila liquor was avilable in stores, and it was such a success that beverage company Diageo purchased it for up to $1 billion in 2017.

He also stars in many movies such as James Bond, Oceans 11, 12 and 13, In the air and many more.

4. Francis Ford Coppola

Net Worth: $300 Million

Business: Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Director

Francis Ford Coppola is not only a Academy Award-winning director but has also been involved in the wine industry for around 40 years.

In 2006, Francis and his wife Eleanor purchased the Francis Ford Coppola Winery located in Sonoma County, California.

The onsite production facility of the winery can produce up to 10,000 cases per day.

5. Jessica Alba

Net Worth: $350 Million

Business: The Honest Company an Actress

Jessica Alba launched The Honest Company in 2012 to provide consumers with safe, nontoxic household and baby products.

According to Forbes, In 2016 the company enjoyed a reported $250 million in revenue.

The "Fantastic Four" actress reportedly earns around 15% to 20% of the company.

6. Mark Wahlberg

Net Worth: $255 Million

Businesses: Wahlburgers, Aquahydrate and Actor

Mark Wahlberg is in the burger business with brothers Donnie and Paul.

The family's burger chain,"Wahlburgers," has locations in 14 states and Canada.

In August 2017, it struck a deal with grocer Hy-Vee to open 26 more restaurants in the Midwest.

The "Daddy's Home 2" star is also a co-owner of water company Aquahydrate.

7. Robert De Niro

Net Worth: $200 Million

Businesses: Nobu, Tribeca Enterprises, various other restaurants

Robert De Niro is not only an actor but is involved in the food industry.

In 1994, He partnered with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa to open Japanese restaurant Nobu, which now consists of 30 locations and five Nobu hotels.

The "Dirty Grandpa" star has an ownership stake in several other restaurants, such as New York City's Locanda Verde and the Tribeca Grill.

In 2003, Robert also co-founded media company Tribeca Enterprises.

8.Andrew Shue

Net Worth: $150 Million

Businesses: CafeMom.com, DoSomething.org

Actor is drama series Melrose Place, Andrew Shue is now a tech mogul.

In 2006, he co-founded the site CafeMom with his childhood friend Michael Sanchez.

The site rougly receives around 25 million monthly visitors.

In 2015, it expanded into the multi-platform CafeMedia.

In 1993, The duo also founded youth volunteerism and activism organization DoSomething.org.

9. Sofia Veraga









Net Worth: $140 Million

Business: EBY and actor

Famous for her role in "Modern Family" Sofia Vergara co-founded the subscription-based underwear company EBY in 2017.

Three pairs of underwear cost $48, and they're delivered on a monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly basis.

10 % of net sales goes to the Seven Bar Foundation, which helps women in poverty to start small businesses.

10. Sarah Jessica Parker

Net Worth: $90 Million

Business: SJP Collection and actor

Best known for her roles as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City," Sarah Jessica Parker launched the SJP shoe collection in 2014.

The luxury shoe line has a boutique at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Prices typically range between $200 to $400 per pair.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE