INTERNATIONAL - Toyota is the latest automaker that will feature Amazon’s voice-activated virtual assistant Alexa in its vehicles. This will enable the assistant to work with its newest infotainment platforms.

The company announced the partnership at Consumer Electronic Show (CES), happening in Las Vegas. Toyota said vehicles with the Entune 3.0 infotainment system, and Lexus models with the Enform 2.0 system, would start to get Alexa capabilities this year.

The partnership will bring to life Amazon’s plans to expand its speech platform beyond one's home. Alexa will let drivers and passengers get directions, control entertainment features, get the news and perform other functions in the car via voice command, said both companies.

Alexa in cars can also be synced with smart-home devices.

“It’s still really day one for us in terms of what we can do with Alexa in the vehicle,” said John Scumniotales, head of products for Alexa’s automotive efforts, onstage at an event at CES.

Amazon has similar arrangements with other carmakers such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Nissan Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Daimler AG, BMW AG and Ford Motor Co.

These companies will allow Alexa into their vehicles or integrating the voice service into the connectivity systems that link customers’ cars and mobile phones. Furthermore, last year in November Amazon announced a suite of voice-activated work tools to allow you to bring Alexa to the office.

