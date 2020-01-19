INTERNATIONAL - It’s easy to scorn billionaires when they warn about global warming from their world of private jets and luxury yachts.
That’s not deterring some of the most powerful people from focusing on climate change at their annual gathering in the Swiss resort of Davos next week.
There’s always a risk the World Economic Forum’s focus could backfire by strengthening the idea that rising temperatures are something only elites can afford to care about. And despite progress on electric cars and clean energy, the planet is getting hotter.