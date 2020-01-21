INTERNATIONAL - The world needs a single carbon price to reach climate targets including Europe’s pledge to eliminate emissions by 2050, said the head of the region’s biggest utility.
Such a level should be between 20 euros ($28) to 40 euros per ton of carbon dioxide for the coming years, then rising gradually to punish even the most efficient fossil-fuel plants, Enel SpA Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Davos. Futures are currently trading at about 25 euros in Europe.
“We have different carbon prices in different parts of the world, so we should have one to make this work,” he said in an interview in Davos with Bloomberg Television. “We need to harmonize different mechanisms, which isn’t easy.”