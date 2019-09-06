The World Economic Forum Africa which ran from the 4th to the 6th of September is 28th time that the forum is being held on the African continent. Photo: File

CAPE TOWN - The World Economic Forum Africa which ran from the 4th to the 6th of September is the 28th time that the forum was held on the African continent. The forum is set to tackle these issues by focusing on how to scale up the transformation of regional architecture related to smart institutions, investment, integration, industry and innovation.

Topics that were discussed at the event include the African free trade agreement, the fourth industrial revolution and the blue economy.

During the three day event the who's who of government, business and technology sector descended upon the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Here is look at some of the prominent figures that appeared at the World Economic Forum:

1. Saif Malik, the regional co-head of global banking, Africa and Middle East, Standard Chartered Bank

Photo: LinkedIn

2. Vivienne Yeda Apopo, the director-general of the East African Development Bank

Photo: LinkedIn

3. Brian Wong, Vice-president of global innovations, Alibaba

Photo: LinkedI

4. Mark Elliott, division president, Mastercard, Southern Africa

Photo: LinkedIn

5. Clayton Naidoo, General Manager for Sub Saharan Africa at Cisco

Photo: Supplied

6. Aida Diarra, senior vice president and group country manager, Visa Sub Saharan Africa

Photo: Supplied

7. Lwazi Bam, Chief Executive, Deloitte Africa

Photo: Supplied





8. Sandile Hlophe, EY Partner and Africa Region Government & Public Sector Leader

Photo: Supplied





9. Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Region Middle East and Africa

Photo: Supplied





