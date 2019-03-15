The World Economic Forum has launched its new class of Young Global Leaders of 127 individuals from around the world under the age of 40 and breaking traditional rules to improve the world. File Image/ANA

CAPE TOWN – The World Economic Forum (WEF) has launched its new class of Young Global Leaders of 127 individuals from around the world under the age of 40 and breaking traditional rules to improve the world. The invited individuals to the class of 2019 are world’s most promising social activists, business leaders, public servants, artists, and technologists, which 10 of them are from the African Continent, according to the list published on Wednesday.

This year, the list includes the Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and the Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, as well as Juan Guaidó President of the National Assembly of Venezuela and widely recognised by more than 50 governments as the interim president of his country.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders is a diverse community of leaders from all walks of life and from every region of the world.

Current members lead governments and Fortune 500 companies, hold Nobel Prizes and Academy Awards, and have become UN Goodwill Ambassadors and Social Entrepreneurs. The community aims to bring together individuals with different skill sets from exciting fields to shape an inclusive and sustainable future for the world.

The Forum said that this year more than one-half of the new members were women, and many of the Young Global Leaders were from emerging economies.

They have been selected for representing the best of their generation, for their ability to enhance understanding and promote action, as well as their innovative activity in the fields of art, business, civil society, energy, government, and health.

Members of the new class will take part in a five-year programme that will help them identify ways in which their groundbreaking work can advance new models of innovation and make a difference in their communities.

“We look to these leaders to take forward the challenge of improving the state of the world. In offering opportunities and experiences to transform their understanding of the possibilities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we are investing in them to drive a future where we all can flourish,” said Mariah Levin, head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the WEF.

African News Agency (ANA)