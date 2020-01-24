JOHANNESBURG - Paulo Guedes, Minister of Finance of Brazil, predicts that the world will have ony 5 currencies within the next 2 decades.
This was stated during a heated debate among panel members on “the dominance of the dollar” yesterday at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.
“We still have a long way to go, and it will depend to what currencies investors run to when things go wrong. Dollar dominance will not change overnight, it took the dollar more than 2 decades to overtake sterling”, Guedes said.