President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a Team South Africa pre-WEF breakfast meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Photo: GCIS

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a Team South Africa pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) breakfast meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 16 January 2019. Team South Africa comprises a diversity of stakeholders in the South African society and economy and will participate in the WEF Davos Annual Meetings in Switzerland from 22 to 26 January 2019. The 2019 theme for this international gathering is “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The pre-WEF breakfast is an opportunity for Team South Africa to develop an integrated approach to South Africa’s input into the WEF deliberations and to identify areas of emphasis in presenting South Africa as a desired investment destination and trade partner.

The Davos delegation led by President Ramaphosa will be coordinated by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and will include leadership of government, business and labour.

The government will be represented by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation; Economic Development; Trade & Industry; Public Enterprises; Health; Energy, and Communications.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE