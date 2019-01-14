Durban 13-01-19: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses congregants at a prayer held for the up coming election, hosted by the Methodist Church of Southern Africa at the Durban Exhibition centre. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday address Team South Africa before they depart for the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidency said on Monday. Team South Africa comprises a diversity of stakeholders in the South African society and economy and will participate in the WEF Davos Annual Meetings from January 22 to 26.

The Presidency said the pre-WEF breakfast meeting on Wednesday would be an opportunity for Team South Africa to develop an integrated approach to South Africa's input into the WEF deliberations and to identify areas of emphasis in presenting South Africa as a desired investment destination and trade partner.

The Davos delegation led by Ramaphosa will be coordinated by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and will include leadership of government, business and labour. Government will be represented by the ministers of international relations and cooperation; economic development, trade and industry; public enterprises; health; energy; and communications.

The WEF 2019 theme for this international gathering is "Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman, in a statement on Monday said Climate change -- arguably humanity’s most existential challenge --requires urgent global action.



"We cannot expect governments alone to fix the climate crisis, given the range of competing issues they have to contend with in today’s complex world. Nor should we," Schwab said.

"However, to make this transition happen, a new combination of action is required. This will include, for example, building new forms of alliances within and between the private and public sectors; forging new clubs of like-minded governments, cities, states and provinces; and building new leadership platforms for policy experimentation and public-private action, each targeted to suit different industrial, national and regional agendas."

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Devereaux Morkel