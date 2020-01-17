INTERNATIONAL - U.S. President Donald Trump will head to the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting next week amid a looming Senate impeachment trial and concerns over his handling of relations with Iran.
Trump’s attendance at the Jan. 21-24 event in Davos is his first since 2018. The U.S. didn’t send a delegation last year due to a government shutdown. This year’s group also includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
Iran won’t be attending as it deals with rising protests following the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last week. President Hassan Rouhani is under intense international pressure over the incident. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is still scheduled to attend.