CAPE TOWN – Global residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners will host two key multi-stakeholder dialogues in Davos on Wednesday, January 23, bringing together government heads and ministers as well as leading academics and renowned industry experts. Both panels tackle critical issues on the ‘Globalisation 4.0’ agenda, focusing on digital technologies, shared global responsibilities, and the need to create sustainable legacies of cooperation and growth.

Global citizenship, blockchain, and digital government

Co-hosted with Ledgerstate – a collective of blockchain and decentralising technology experts who identify innovative, secure, and efficient solutions for organizations – the first discussion will be held at 11:30 on Wednesday 23 January in the Ledgerstate Ecosystem Lounge at the Seehof Hotel in Davos and will focus on how the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s digital technologies are transforming governments and citizenship.

Among the list of notable panelists are the Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Professor Edward Scicluna MP, Malta’s Minister of Finance; Dr Juerg Steffen, chief executive of Henley & Partners; Damir Yandrich, Chairman of Ledgerstate; and John Abbott of Yoti.

Key items on the agenda will be citizenship-by-investment and global citizenship, digital government and good governance, how governments can harness the digital revolution to foster development and growth, and the opportunities and threats that come with enhanced digital identities.

Damir Yandrich from Ledgerstate commented: “Blockchain is a word that is thrown around by too many people that don’t understand it – or have failed to profitably manage it. Blockchain-based systems are in use all over the world today, and those in Malta, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates have been proven to revolutionize the relationship between a sovereign state and its citizens. They cut out the errors that cost governments billions of dollars per year and, equally crucially, they are immune from hostile attack.”

Investment migration: sovereign equity versus sovereign debt

Beginning at 15:00 on Wednesday 23 January in the Stromback Lounge, Promenade 69, in Davos is a discussion of how governments can create economic freedom and security by harnessing investment migration options.

Key panelists include Dr Christian H Kälin, Group Chairman of Henley & Partners; Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Professor Edward Scicluna MP, Malta’s Minister of Finance; Simon Anholt, Founder of The Good Country; and Dr Parag Khanna, Managing Partner of FutureMap.

The panel will explore the concept of ‘sovereign equity’, looking at how prudently managed and well-regulated investment migration programs can help governments to break cycles of systemic debt and gain financial autonomy.

In line with the core focus of the Davos agenda this year, the discussion will focus on the global shared responsibility to define a new world order and enable new opportunities for growth.

Dr Kälin commented: “As we learned in 2008, there is a limit to debt as a financing tool. Sovereign states that do not possess abundant natural resources or an ability to raise significant revenues from taxation need to find an alternative. The concept of ‘sovereign equity’ is about creating a platform that not only drives non-debt liquidity into a sovereign state but also drives foreign direct investment, thereby creating fiscal autonomy and opportunities for societies at every level.”

