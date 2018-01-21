Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Davos, Switzerland to lead a high-level government, business and labor delegation to the 2018 World Economic Forum Annual meeting scheduled from 23-26/01/2017.22/01/2018, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

INTERNATIONAL - The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Davos, Switzerland to lead, a high-level government, business and labour delegation to the 2018 World Economic Forum Annual meeting scheduled from 23-26 January 2018.

This year’s event is held under the theme, “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”.

The aim of the discussion platforms in Davos is to develop a response to new strategies towards transforming governance in various parts of the world.

The WEF Davos forum presents South Africa with a platform showcase its attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner; set out plans that are unfolding to secure improved and inclusive economic growth, and contribute to efforts to respond to societal challenges globally.

The South African team under the leadership of Deputy President Ramaphosa will utilise the opportunity presented by the World Economic Forum to communicate that South Africa remains open for business.

The team will also be placing emphasis on its plans to transforms the economy to ensure that its citizens enter new jobs and benefit from the new investments attracted in partnership with business and organised labour.

To boost investor confidence, 14 actions have been developed in 2017 with specific deadlines with deliverables including;

1. To ensure continuity of fiscal consolidation trajectory,

2. Funding and broader reforms in the areas of governance and private sector participation in SOEs and

3. Finalising outstanding legislation and policy positions to enhance investor confidence.

Ramaphosa will also hold various meetings with high-level political and business leaders from various countries.

He will be supported by the following ministers:

1. Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba as the lead Minister and coordinator,

2. Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Jeff Radebe;

3. Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel;

4. Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies;

5. Minister of Public Works, Nkosinathi Nhleko and

6.Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

