Westbrooke launches sustainable energy initiative harnessing solar power

Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management on Monday unveiled a renewable energy portfolio comprising 80 electricity-producing projects backed by a diverse range of commercial off-takers through power purchase agreements. Spanning nine provinces, this initiative represents 30 megawatts (MW) of installed solar capacity, employing a mix of hybrid and grid-tied solar systems designed to address the escalating energy demands of industries throughout the nation.

Westbrooke has successfully closed its 2025 Westbrooke Renewable Energy Alternatives (Westbrooke Real) investment strategy, which exclusively invests in sustainable energy solutions. This investment strategy has been bolstered by collaborations with seven strategic partners, creating a diversified portfolio of corporate and industrial solar projects. Such initiatives play a vital role in helping South African businesses mitigate rising energy costs, combat persistent power outages, and diminish their environmental footprints.

"Solar systems, where businesses generate electricity on-site, have become a vital solution. They offer relief from grid issues, significantly reduce electricity costs and provide long-term price certainty," said Saul Maserow, fund manager for Westbrooke Real. "Our partnerships with seven top-tier engineering, procurement, and construction providers, independent power producers and developers have ensured solar projects that meet stringent execution, service, and risk management standards." Established in 2004, Westbrooke is a multi-asset, multi-strategy manager and advisor of alternative investment funds and co-investment platforms.

Westbrooke Real continues to expand, delivering co-investments across multiple projects. These include unlocking growth capital for NrG’s existing PPA portfolio, a co-investment across eight new solar and hybrid projects in partnership with Opele Sinan, and a renewable energy asset in collaboration with GAIA Fund Managers. "The combination of strong engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities and Westbrooke’s flexible investment mandate backed by available capital has allowed us to scale renewable projects efficiently and deliver measurable benefits to South African businesses," said Maserow. South Africa’s 12B and 12BA tax incentive encourage private sector investment in renewable energy. These incentives accelerated funding and deployment in the energy sector.

"The 12B tax incentive has transformed the corporate and industrial solar market. It increased capital deployment and made solar solutions more accessible and attractive for businesses," Maserow said. Westbrooke Real said continues to see strong growth in renewable energy in South Africa. The business will grow its portfolio, seeking new opportunities and partnerships to deliver innovative energy solutions that meet the increasing demand for cost-effective, sustainable power. "Our strategy delivers energy solutions for businesses while generating excellent returns for our investors."