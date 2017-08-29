CAPE TOWN - Small Business Friday, South Africa's 365 day drive that culminates on the first day of Spring annually - 1 September, is giving away a prize of a Premier Ad Listing on South Africa's #1 digital marketing platform for SMEs worth R5 840.

The drive, in partnership with leading financial players such as Nedbank and the National Small Business Chamber (nsbc) aims to mobilise South Africans to support and grow their local businesses each day.

Small Business Friday recognises the importance of small businesses and entrepreneurs and will be awarding a selected business with a marketing feature on the Shop Small Network, South Africa's #1 digital marketing platform for SMEs.

How to enter:

Step 1

Record a 10-30 second video telling Small Business Friday why you love running your business and encourage South Africans to support small business.

Step 2

Share on Twitter or Instagram using #SmallBizFriday.

