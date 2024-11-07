Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

A panoramic drone photo taken on November 2, 2024 shows the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Picture: Xinhua / Liu Ying

A panoramic drone photo taken on November 2, 2024 shows the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Picture: Xinhua / Liu Ying

Published Nov 7, 2024

The newest edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on November 5, 2024 in Shanghai.

Running from November 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also sets a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event.

More than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are set to be unveiled during the expo, which experts believe is a strong indication of global companies' confidence in the Chinese market and their commitment to further development in China despite a sluggish global economic recovery.

A visitor takes photos of a plane model at the China Pavilion of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Du Xiaoyi

Volunteers learn about handicrafts in the exhibition area of Tanzania at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Yin Gang

This photo taken on November 5, 2024 shows the exhibition area of Malaysia at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Picture: Xinhua / Yin Gang

People visit the innovation incubation special section at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Zhang Keren

Landmarks are lit up to welcome the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai, November 3, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Fang Zhe

This photo shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, November 4, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Yin Gang

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Du Xiaoyi

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim addresses the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Fang Zhe

The opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Du Xiaoyi

Journalists work during the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Du Xiaoyi

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, November 4, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Wang Xiang

Volunteers pose for photos at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, November 4, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Zhang Cheng

A sub-forum titled "Sustainable Development of the Global South and China-Africa Cooperation" is held during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, November 5, 2024. Picture: Xinhua / Jin Mamengni

Xinhua

Related Topics:

exportsimportstrade agreementsinternational tradechina