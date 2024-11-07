7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai
A panoramic drone photo taken on November 2, 2024 shows the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Picture: Xinhua / Liu Ying
The newest edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on November 5, 2024 in Shanghai.
Running from November 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also sets a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event.
More than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are set to be unveiled during the expo, which experts believe is a strong indication of global companies' confidence in the Chinese market and their commitment to further development in China despite a sluggish global economic recovery.