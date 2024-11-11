Black Friday: How to identify deals that are too good to be true

South African consumers are urged to practise caution to avoid being scammed ahead of Black Friday on November 29, which according to Sensormatic, is expected to busiest shopping this year. Charnel Hattingh, Group Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity Services Group said that Black Friday continues to dominate South African retail, with stores experiencing an influx of shoppers eager to snap up deals.

According to ESET CEO, Carey van Vlaanderen, as digital shopping expands, so does the opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit seasonal shopping events like Black Friday. Van Vlaanderen said that over the years they have observed a steady rise in these scams each year, with attackers becoming more sophisticated in their methods. “This season, the tactics are even more refined — from highly convincing fake websites to targeted phishing attempts,” van Vlaanderen said.

Identifying deals that are too good to be true The key to identifying deals that are too good to be true is caution and awareness. Van Vlaanderen said that cybercriminals thrive on creating urgency and presenting offers that seem almost unbelievable and ‘too good to be true’. “Deals that offer extreme discounts, particularly on high-demand items, or emails that press you to act immediately, are often traps,” van Vlaanderen said.

“A trustworthy deal typically comes from a source with a strong online presence and verified contact methods. It’s about recognising that legitimate businesses rarely offer deals that seem out of line with industry standards.” Tips to avoid being a victim of a scam on Black Friday – Rely on established retailers: Trusted brands are the safest bet for consumers as they prioritise customer security. – Examine website URLs carefully: Consumers should look for subtle misspellings or unusual domain names; for instance, a reputable retailer would not operate under unfamiliar domains like “.biz” or “.info.”

– Avoid rushed purchases: Scams often invoke urgency therefore consumers should take a moment to confirm the retailer and the offer. Legitimate retailers will rarely pressure you into a quick decision. – Use secure payment methods: Opt for credit cards or secure payment platforms, which offer robust fraud protection. – Stay informed: Regular updates and cybersecurity insights are critical to help consumers stay ahead.