Dark and Lovely kits recalled due to high levels of bacteria

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on consumers to stop using certain Dark and Lovely products immediately. The NCC said that consumers with the Lovely Moisture Plus Kits (Regular, and Super) and Dark and Lovely Anti Breakage Kit should return the products and get a full refund.

These kits contain a 50ml single-use neutralising shampoo and the product was found to have bacteria. The NCC’s Deputy Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza said that Dark and Lovely’s manufacturer, Loreal informed the NCC that the company had detected the presence of bacteria in the 50ml single-use shampoo during regular quality control checks. “While this is single-use shampoo, we urge South Africans who might still have these products in their possession to stop use and return to the point of purchase for a full refund,” Mabuza explained.

Attention consumers! pic.twitter.com/HS1j6Kj7NL — The National Consumer Commission (NCC) (@TheNCC_RSA) June 7, 2024 Scalp infections “According to the manufacturer, using this shampoo may lead to scalp infections in those with compromised immune systems” Mabuza added. According to the commission, the shampoo was produced in April 2023 and was distributed nationally.

The product was also exported to neighbouring countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Morocco, and Nigeria. Mabuza said that the Consumer Protection Act required that manufacturers and producers of products create and supply good quality items, free of defects. “We urge suppliers and manufacturers to always prioritise consumer safety. The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines” Mabuza said.

Other product recalls this year In February, Pick n Pay recalled certain peanut butter brands over high level of aflatoxin. Woolworths also recalled their Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream due to the ice cream containing aflatoxin levels that “exceed the legal limit”. In March, the NCC said that it was also investigating Clover’s alleged contraventions of the Consumer Protection Act following a peanut butter product recall. This comes after the company recalled 10,776 units of Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g, following tests that revealed higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin.