Department of Employment and Labour warns of maternity benefits scam

A new scam targeting people who have applied for maternity benefits is doing the rounds, according to the Department of Employment and Labour. The scammers are impersonating officials from the Department of Employment and Labour and are contacting people, requesting payments to release supposed “vouchers or funds”.

The department said: “The scammers typically request the UIF beneficiary to send money through a bank and then send the pin or buy a voucher and send the details to him, claiming it is required to process the benefits.” The scammers will deceive employers into thinking they are speaking to someone from the department and will ask for personal details of employees who have applied for the benefits. According to the department, some clients have already lost money to this scam, and there is concern that the scam could spread.

The Department of Employment and Labour has clarified that it does not issue vouchers of any kind, nor does it charge clients for its services. The public should also keep in mind that the department does not call clients to request information that has already been provided in the application process. It is important for South Africans to note that all services are free of charge, and people should not share any personal financial information in response to unsolicited calls.