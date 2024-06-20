Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry positive about GNU, welcomes Ramaphosa appointment

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC is optimistic that new Government of National Unity (GNU) will prove to be positive for South Africa. This is according to a statement released by the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The chamber said that they were pleased with the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the Republic of South Africa. “We believe this will help promote continuity on key reforms and matters discussed prior to elections,” the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated. “The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC is not affiliated with any political party however we remain committed to working with the government of the day. It is through strong relationships between government and private sector we will be able to address South Africa's most pressing issues.”

The chamber said that as organised business, they are appealing to the new government and elected representatives to be mindful of the proposals, emphasising the need to bolster business and investor confidence in the country. According to the chamber, it is time to put an end to polite conversations where promises are made but no delivery happens. The chamber said: “South Africa is in a crisis which is in part self-created. Business has lost faith in the Government ability to serve the interest of the people, and disinvestment is occurring on a regular basis.”

“As organised business, we believe there is a need for clear and direct conversations on delivery with private sector.” The chamber said that they expect the new government should prioritise the following: Presidential eThekwini Working Group The continuation of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group, initiated in 2024, is proving to be an effective mechanism for addressing critical challenges that impact the business community.

Service delivery Government needs to address the service delivery issues in eThekwini Municipality. The service delivery challenges include the supply of water, electricity and the cleaning up of key economic nodes. Safety and security Government needs to prioritise the safety and security of businesses that based in and operate in KwaZulu-Natal. Private sector Work with private sector to create a conducive business environment, build business confidence as well as improve the cost and ease of doing business.