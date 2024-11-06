‘Home Affairs Premium’: Your ID or passport could be delivered to you - but at a price

It seems like a fairytale, but having the ability to limit your time at Home Affairs and not wait in those arduous lines could be a reality in the future with Home Affairs “Premium”. The Department of Home Affairs is planning to create a “premium” doorstep delivery option for South Africans who do not want to face the tedious process of going into the buildings and dealing with representatives or officials who often seem like they don’t want to be there or help you.

Thomas Sigama, the deputy director-general for civic services at Home Affairs made some statements on the new system in a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting last week. He said that South Africans could pay to get their documents delivered for expediency and convenience. Sigama said that the premium service would cost South Africans more, but as it stands, it is still a conceptual idea.

Duwayne Esau, the spokesperson for Home Affairs was forced to clarify some of the questions around the delivery system after Sigama’s comments. Esau told IOL Business that the department will communicate when more details are available but wanted to make it clear that the new service will not “fast-track” documents but would just make it easier for people to get their documents. "I just want to be clear. The premium service is not about 'fast-tracking' service, it is about introducing delivery options," he explained.

“What we can indicate, however, is that doorstep delivery of Home Affairs documents is one important element of our five-year vision to deliver Home Affairs,” he added. When asked how much this will cost South Africans, Esua said that this concept is still being fully developed and the Department will communicate when more details are available. Home Affairs plans to go digital The Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber revealed in September that government plans to transform the department into a key economic enabler through digital transformation.

Schreiber emphasised the department’s potential to drive investment, tourism, and economic growth in the country. The minister said for far too long, Home Affairs’ critical role in facilitating economic growth had been overlooked, particularly its contribution to national security. “Securing our immigration and civics systems through automation and digital transformation will deliver an immediate boost to confidence in South Africa’s ability to re-establish law and order,” he explained.