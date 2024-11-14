How Gen X and millennials want to communicate with retailers ahead of Black Friday

From millennials to Generation X, new research from Infobip has revealed how different generations want to communicate with brands and businesses ahead of South Africa’s busiest shopping day, Black Friday. According to the research, at least 86% of all generations expect targeted and relevant communications, with retailers needing a personalised approach for each generation.

– Baby boomers: this generation is less accepting of repetitive content where approximately 40% want more varied communications compared to 8% of Gen-Z people. They also favour chat apps more than Gen X – Generation X: 73% of Gen X prefer to receive product and service updates compared to just 55% of their Gen Z counterparts. – Millennials: younger generations are more open to new communication channels, where 60% of millennials are happy to buy through chatbots.

– Generation Z: 83% expect a brand to understand them as individuals, and 65% want a two-way dialogue with the brands they buy from On Black Friday, millions of consumers are looking for deals online offering retailers the opportunity to grow their sales and boost their brand presence. According to management consultancy Bain & Company, even a 5% rise in customer retention can boost profits by more than 25%.

Creating an appropriate omnichannel strategy to communicate with consumers across four different generations can be difficult and if businesses get it wrong, they may lose sales or even loyal customers. Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer, Infobip, said: “Our research shows that most shoppers, no matter their age, want brands to engage with them like with a friend through conversational channels and say it will increase their loyalty.” “However, brands must get customer communications right to enhance loyalty and grow sales.”