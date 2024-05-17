How to save money based on your star sign

There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for saving money. Instead, the key to successful financial planning is to find solutions that suit your lifestyle and personality. What if the greatest way to save money was inscribed in the stars? If you believe in zodiac signs, this could be great for you.

Aries (March 21–April 19): The envelope trick Aries is the first sign of the Zodiac. As a fire sign, Aries people prefer to act and spend on instinct. For them, it's time to start saving for the future, which is made simple by the envelope technique. Withdraw your weekly spending money in cash. Then, separate the cash into envelopes for each item you wish to spend. Taurus (April 20–May 20): Second-hand shopping Tauruses enjoy some luxury, but it can be costly. Shopping second-hand is a cost-effective choice.

Remember that buying second-hand does not imply losing quality; in fact, many antique objects, such as clothing or furniture, are typically of higher quality and made from better materials than modern fast fashion products. Gemini (May 21–June 21): Money dates Geminis, often known as the twin sign, might endure financial fluctuations as dramatic as their personalities. To ensure consistency, set up a monthly ‘money date’ to analyse your accounts. Cancer (June 22–July 22): The shopping basket trick Cancers, known for their emotional depth and sensitivity, may find themselves susceptible to emotional shopping. They need to recognise this tendency and take steps to avoid it.

A helpful technique is to utilise the shopping cart basket when shopping online. Instead of immediately making a purchase, Cancers should add items to their online shopping cart and then step away for a designated period, such as twenty-four hours. This cooling-off period gives them time to reconsider their purchases with a clearer mind. Leo (July 23–August 22): Open a high-yield savings account Leos are captivating, much like the Sun that dominates them, and their strong drive frequently leads to easy money. However, they have a tendency to spend more than they earn.

To counter this, Leos might think about creating a high-yield savings account. These accounts provide higher interest rates, allowing money deposited into them to increase quicker over time. Virgo (August 23–September 22): Learn to DIY Virgos are recognised for their analytical and detail-oriented disposition, which naturally leads them to approach jobs with precision and ability. Virgos can use this attribute to save money by taking on DIY projects and maintenance around the home.

Using their analytical minds, Virgos can learn to fix things around the house, such as changing the oil in their car or mending malfunctioning appliances, by watching instructional films or following directions. Libra (September 23–October 23): Leave your card at home Libras enjoy social gatherings, although they might easily overspend on a night out. Next time you go out, set a budget and carry it with you in cash, leaving your debit and credit cards at home. This way, it won't be as easy to tap mindlessly to pay for beverages, meals, and anything else you decide to do that evening.

Scorpio (October 24–November 21): Get a savings buddy Scorpios, who are known for their ability to keep secrets, could benefit from collaborating with a friend, family member, co-worker, or partner who is also looking to save money. Not only will they have someone to check in on, but they’ll also have to challenge themselves to be more open and honest about their finances. Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Gain rewards points Sagittariuses, ruled by Jupiter, are known for their daring attitude and love of travel. Signing up for a credit card with travel rewards points perfectly suits their thirst for adventure and freedom.

These credit cards enable users to earn points or miles on regular transactions, swiftly building up incentives for their next journey. Capricorn (December 22–January 19): Embrace meal planning Capricorns are recognised for their financial savvy, yet they can splurge a little too much, especially on social occasions. This is when food planning comes in handy for the sea goats! Capricorns can save money by planning and prepping meals ahead of time, so they know exactly what to buy at the start of each week.