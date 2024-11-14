Is DStv facing an uncertain future as streaming services invest in sports?

Is the end of DStv on the horizon? South African TikToker, @superinformative thinks that it is a possibility, saying many streaming services were now showing sports content on their platforms. According to @superinfomative, streamers are investing in live sports because it attracts massive, loyal, audiences which drive subscriber growth and keeps viewers engaged in real-time like few other content types can.

In his video, the TikToker said that Netflix will air sports live, the Jake Paul v Mike Tyson boxing match that will take place on Saturday morning at 3am. Netflix will also be airing two NFL matches live on Christmas Day. According to the TikToker, Netflix is investing heavily in sportscasting highlighting a $500 million (around R9.18 billion) deal between WWE and the streaming platform which will start in 2025.

He highlighted the shift to sports for other streaming platforms like Disney+ that airs certain UEFA matches in certain European countries and the ability to watch IPL on the platform. For Amazon Prime Video, certain countries can watch the English Premier League as well as the NFL and from 2025 will broadcast the NBA globally. He said that DSTV is the biggest loser in this situation because Apple, Disney as well as Amazon have deep pockets which could allow them to bid for sports rights that DStv is well known for like rugby, English Premier League, the UEFA and major tournaments like the cricket or rugby World Cup.