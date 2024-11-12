KZN economic landscape invigorated, attracts R75.8 billion in investments

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Musa Zondi has revealed that 16 companies have committed to a collective R75.8 billion in investments across the province. Zondi made the announcement at the closing of the KwaZulu-Natal Investment Conference.

“Yesterday we witnessed an awe-inspiring display of commitment to KwaZulu-Natal's economic trajectory,” Zondi said. “We saw 16 companies ‘sign on the dotted line’ on that board, to commit a collective R75.8 billion in investments across the province.” According to the MEC, these pledges reflect the confidence of these investors in KZN and underscores the commitment to creating a conducive environment for both local and international partnerships that fuel growth in the province.

The theme of the investment conference was "Unlocking KZN's Economic Potential: Driving Trade and Investment to Transform the Province's Future“ and it was held on November 11 and 12, 2024. The MEC said that over the past two days the robust discussions, expert presentations, and dynamic panel sessions were catalysts for real, tangible partnerships and collaborative opportunities. “I am filled with a great sense of optimism at your overwhelming turnout, I thank you for being invested in driving the economy of KwaZulu-Natal forward,” Zondi said.

“The level of engagement at this conference is a testament to the shared commitment we all hold for KwaZulu-Natal’s future, a future underscored by growth, sustainability, and unity.” During the conference, the MEC met with and interacted with different entrepreneurs from across the province. The MEC struck by the passion and unwavering determination of the entrepreneurs. The MEC said: “Each product, each innovation, carries a compelling story of vision and resilience.”