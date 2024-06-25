‘Massive win’ for e-hailing industry after signing of transport bill

Bolt’s acting head of Regulatory and Policy Africa, Weyinmi Aghadiuno has welcomed the signing of the amended National Land Transport Act into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa. While Ashif Black, Business Development Specialist for Africa at inDrive has hailed it as a "massive win" for the industry, bringing long-awaited clarity and formal recognition to e-hailing services.

The National Land Transport Amendment Bill was signed on June 11. According to the office of the Presidency, The National Land Transport Amendment Bill 2016, was initially passed by Parliament and sent to the President for approval in 2020. However, due to constitutional reservations, the President referred the Bill back to the National Assembly for reconsideration in terms of section 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA ASSENTS AND SIGNS THREE BILLS INTO LAW



President @CyrilRamaphosa has in terms of Section 79(1) of the Constitution assented and signed three Bills into law.

The three Bills are The National Land Transport Amendment Bill, the Economic Regulation of Transport… — The Presidency 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 11, 2024

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga said that the signing into law of the amended National Land Transport Act paves the way for e-hailing services operators to apply for operating licences like any other public transport operator. "We are certainly excited,“ Black said. "This new law not only clarifies how our business operates, but also reinforces our commitment to safety and reliability for our users. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with authorities to ensure a smooth transition.”

Aghadiuno said: “This significant development enables ride-hailing service operators in South Africa to apply for operating licences like any other public transport provider, eliminating the need to rely on charter permits and meter taxi licences attributed to other public transport officers.” Bolt is excited about the clarity and stability this new legislation provides for the ride-hailing industry, according to Aghadiuno. This milestone underscores the government's dedication to fostering innovation and enhancing service delivery in the transport sector, benefiting both the industry and consumers alike.

According to Black, the legislation goes beyond just e-hailing. The Economic Regulation of Transport Act also aims to establish a Transport Economic Regulator, tasked with regulating fares, investigating complaints, and overseeing compliance for the whole transport sector. Black said that the focus on economic growth and a well-functioning transport system is another essential aspect of the new legislation.

However, questions remain, including: How will the new regulations affect pricing for riders? Will drivers see a positive impact on their earnings? According to Black, the industry awaits detailed guidelines to understand the full scope of the changes. “We are ready to collaborate with national, provincial, and local authorities to facilitate compliance and support the rollout,” Black concludes.