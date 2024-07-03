New Cabinet must boost business and investor confidence, says Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

We are appealing to the newly appointed National Executive to be mindful that South Africa needs to boost business and investor confidence. This was the message from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC (DCCI) as they welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Executive of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

According to DCCI, business has lost faith in government’s ability to serve the interest of the people, and disinvestment is occurring on a regular basis. However, the business chamber is optimistic that the new Cabinet will prove positive for the country. “In our view, the National Executive represents a diverse collaboration of political parties which demonstrates the vibrancy and strength of the country’s democracy and commitment to the principles enshrined in the Constitution,“ the DCCI said.

According to the business chamber, political parties need to hit the ground running and tackle the crucial task of building a just and prosperous South Africa. To achieve this, the GNU needs to work closely with business to create a stable and efficient platform for entrepreneurship to thrive. Building strong social cohesion goes hand-in-hand with growing an economy that is inclusive and provides a good quality of life for all the people of the country, it said.

The DCCI said that as the GNU, they should always be guided by what is in the interest of the country. “We are hopeful that this new administration will focus on elevating poverty, creating more jobs and bringing the high levels of crime down in the country, among other key topics, such as fixing our rail network and improving road infrastructure,” DCCI said. As part of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group, the chamber will be working closely with a number of ministers whose portfolios they believe are critical to addressing Durban’s most pressing issues.