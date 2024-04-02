Pepkor joins a growing list of companies that are trading on A2X

Pepkor Holdings Limited said on Tuesday that its shares are now available for trade on A2X markets. The company said that it has a market cap of R68.98 billion.

The retailer has the largest retail store footprint in Southern Africa and has 5,900 stores operating across nine African countries and in Brazil. Pepkor Holdings is home to brands that include: Ackermans, PEP, Russells, Tekkie Town, Buco, HiFi Corp as well as Avenida in Brazil. The company still be on Johannesburg Stock Exchange said that its listing and issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing on A2X.

Share price still going strong Pepkor Holdings share price was trading at around R18.95 on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. At its previous close it was trading at around R18,87. Over the last year the company’s shares have increased by 9.45%

In January the retailer said that in a trading update for the three months ended December 31, 2023, that it managed to grow its market share and revenue. Its group merchandise sales increased by 5.5% and like-for-like sales increased by 4.1% for the quarter. Group revenue from continuing operations for the quarter increased by 7.2% to R26 billion.

A2X Pepkor joins the chorus of a number of leading retailers that have decided to have a secondary listing on A2X. This companies include: Dis-Chem, Mr Price, Clicks, Truworths, Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Woolworths. Pepkor also joined other well-known South African companies that have a listing on A2X.

This includes: Absa, AngloGold, Aspen, Discovery, Glencore, Impala, Investec, Naspers, Nedbank, Prosus, Sasol, Standard Bank and Vodacom. “We are delighted to be welcoming Pepkor Holdings onto our platform and we look forward to demonstrating the benefits that the listing will bring to both Pepkor and its investors,” A2X CEO Kevin Brady said. A2X has a combined market capitalisation of around R9.1 trillion and with the Pepkor listing the market has a 181 instruments listed on its platform.