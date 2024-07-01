Small Business Institute welcomes reappointment of Minister for Small Business Development

John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute (SBI) has congratulated Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on her reappointment as Minister for Small Business Development. Dludlu said: “We look forward to working with her and her deputy Jane Sithole in deepening cooperation in this all-important portfolio.”

The SBI has also welcomed the announcement of the new government of national unity (GNU). The SBI said that this Cabinet which offers change and continuity is the first step towards getting the wheels of government running again, following the 2024 general elections. Dludlu said that as a voice for small business they promise to work collaboratively with all of the ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet for the benefit and prosperity of the economy’s small business segment.

“We believe that the NDP aspiration of in excess of 90% of all jobs coming from this segment by 2030 will only be achieved if we redouble our efforts to unleash the potential of small businesses, and work in a focused manner to free up small businesses from the shackles of red tape, late payment and power outages and failing infrastructure,” Dludlu said. The SBI hopes the reform agenda, which began in the sixth administration, continues with fresh momentum and that small business is at the centre of this agenda. “While our preference would have been for a smaller administration, we recognise and respect the will of the voters who wanted a power-sharing arrangement that accommodates more than one party. This is a new institution for us all; we need to respect it and learn,” Dludlu said.