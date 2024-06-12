Standard Bank Mobile gets a new name, partners with MTN for MVNO

Standard Bank, in collaboration with MTN, has announced a new Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that will give customers access to the mobile operator’s coverage in South Africa. The bank also announced that Standard Bank Mobile would be renamed as Standard Bank Connect and in addition the company has introduced a new set of data and voice packages.

Kartik Mistry, head of Standard Bank Connect said: “We are excited to collaborate with MTN and the opportunity to provide our customers with a range of newly differentiated mobile plans. “The transition will be gradual, where we invite our customers to join us on our pilot program, helping us to build meaningful services together and experiencing Standard Bank on MTN’s wide network.” Standard Bank launched its MVNO offering in 2018 and currently has over 300,000 mobile customers.

Quintus de Beer, Chief Wholesale Officer of MTN South Africa, said that they are delighted to be partnering with Standard Bank. “Our aim is to create shared value by placing our partners at the centre of all we do whilst for fulfilling our vision that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life.” de Beer said. Standard Bank will be offering two main types of connectivity packages:

the Connected Circle the Connected Gigs Plans. The Connected Circle Plans will cater to customers that are looking for voice and data connectivity. According to Standard Bank, these plans will provide access to unlimited calls to selected numbers within one's community and will include inclusive data. The Connected Gigs Plans will offer high-value data bundles at competitive prices, according to Standard Bank. People can purchase airtime bundles for voice and SMS usage on these plans.