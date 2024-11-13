Zero Carbon Charge invests R9.4 billion in electric vehicle network for KZN

South African company Zero Carbon Charge has made a pledge of R9.4 billion towards investing in KwaZulu-Natal, according to KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Musa Zondi. Speaking at the KZN Investment Conference, Zondi said that it is an investment toward the development of a network of electric vehicle charging stations over the next 10 years.

The KZN network will consist of 31 sites, 17 of which will be dedicated to electric passenger and light commercial vehicles and 14 will be for truck battery swapping stations. The sites will be strategically located at 150km intervals and the rollout is expected to begin in June 2025, with the first commissioning on the N3 highway set for April 2026. Each charging site will be powered by on-site renewable energy, featuring solar panels, advanced battery storage systems, ultra-fast chargers, and well-equipped rest stops.

According to the MEC, the project will generate major socio-economic benefits for the province, including thousands of jobs, skill development initiatives, as well as the promotion of green mobility that benefits both urban and rural communities. “As we steer toward this cleaner, technology-driven future, it is essential to acknowledge the compelling reasons behind this transformation. The global automotive sector is rapidly evolving, with electric and hybrid vehicles taking centre stage as the world addresses climate change and its effects,” Zondi said. “South Africa’s automotive industry is a cornerstone of our economy, and as we shift toward greener alternatives, we can maintain our competitive edge while addressing our environmental responsibilities.”

At the conference, Zondi also revealed that 16 companies have committed to a collective R75.8 billion in investments across the province. “Yesterday we witnessed an awe-inspiring display of commitment to KwaZulu-Natal's economic trajectory. We saw 16 companies ‘sign on the dotted line’ on that board, to commit a collective R75.8 billion in investments across the province,” Zondi said. The MEC said that the pledges reflect the confidence of these investors in KZN and highlights the commitment to creating an environment that fuels growth in the province for both local and international partnerships.